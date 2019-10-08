Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CORE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

CORE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,567. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark in the second quarter valued at $21,677,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 832,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,081,000 after acquiring an additional 484,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 275,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 149,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

