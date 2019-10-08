Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.54. Core-Mark posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the second quarter valued at $21,677,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Core-Mark by 139.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 832,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,081,000 after acquiring an additional 484,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Core-Mark by 218.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 275,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Core-Mark by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Core-Mark by 55.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 149,402 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Core-Mark stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.52. 291,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,606. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

