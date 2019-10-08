Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. ValuEngine lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,752. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. Copart has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $83.70.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.84 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,172,711.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,818.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 6.5% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

