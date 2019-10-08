Cooper Financial Group Sells 168 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,253,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,539,000 after purchasing an additional 506,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,889,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 383,657 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 231,156 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,811,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,159,000 after purchasing an additional 145,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 236,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,758,000 after buying an additional 140,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,430. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1892 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.