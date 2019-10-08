Cooper Financial Group Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.6% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 273.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $48,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 234.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,639,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,939,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $128,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.79.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

