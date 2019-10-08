Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 551,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 434,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 275.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 245,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,733,000 after acquiring an additional 180,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $270.29. The stock had a trading volume of 60,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,023. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $277.98.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $1.3014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

