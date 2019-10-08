Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $5.44 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,252 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up about 2.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,984,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,436,384,000 after acquiring an additional 323,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,949,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,920,000 after acquiring an additional 335,290 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,050,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $551,027,000 after acquiring an additional 127,342 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,749,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,089,000 after acquiring an additional 82,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,295,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LNG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 30,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,363. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

