Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Cowen set a $116.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.75. 52,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $111.42. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Insiders have sold 180,238 shares of company stock worth $19,167,164 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

