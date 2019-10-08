Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,398 Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 65,311 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 864,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 33,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,808 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $54.02. 45,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,249. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.28%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $645,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

