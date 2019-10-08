Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,438 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,268,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.24. 8,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $96.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director David L. Boren sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $948,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,665.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $2,311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,441,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,820 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

