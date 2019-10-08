Contrasting HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) and National Bank of Canada (NYSE:NTIOF)

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

This table compares HDFC Bank and National Bank of Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HDFC Bank $16.56 billion 6.12 $3.18 billion $1.66 33.62 National Bank of Canada $8.33 billion 1.98 $1.67 billion $4.66 10.56

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank of Canada. National Bank of Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HDFC Bank and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HDFC Bank 17.98% 13.23% 1.63% National Bank of Canada 18.84% 18.26% 0.83%

Dividends

HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. HDFC Bank pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank of Canada pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HDFC Bank has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of HDFC Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HDFC Bank and National Bank of Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HDFC Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 National Bank of Canada 1 3 1 0 2.00

HDFC Bank presently has a consensus target price of $128.63, suggesting a potential upside of 130.48%. National Bank of Canada has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.02%. Given HDFC Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HDFC Bank is more favorable than National Bank of Canada.

Volatility & Risk

HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats National Bank of Canada on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment products, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPOs, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of February 18, 2019, the company had 5,000 branches in India. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 428 branches and 937 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.