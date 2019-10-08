Contrasting CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) & Solbright Group (NYSE:SBRT)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CBIZ alerts:

87.1% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Solbright Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Solbright Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CBIZ has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solbright Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CBIZ and Solbright Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A Solbright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Solbright Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.18% 10.89% 5.21% Solbright Group -223.50% -212.89% -92.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and Solbright Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $922.00 million 1.39 $61.57 million $1.09 21.39 Solbright Group $12.06 million 0.00 -$15.80 million N/A N/A

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Solbright Group.

Summary

CBIZ beats Solbright Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services group offers group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises in the United States and parts of Canada. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Solbright Group Company Profile

M2M Spectrum Networks, LLC, doing business as Iota, provides IoT connectivity solutions. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.