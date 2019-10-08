Continental’s (CTTAF) Sell Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CTTAF has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

CTTAF remained flat at $$126.15 on Tuesday. Continental has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $265.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.19.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

