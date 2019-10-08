ContentBox Reaches Market Cap of $4.24 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, Huobi and UEX. ContentBox has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $25,033.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007713 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000352 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000580 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,259,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi, UEX, CPDAX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

