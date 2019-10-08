ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $774.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.88 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNOB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Frank W. Baier acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $99,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,837.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.47 per share, with a total value of $214,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,519 shares of company stock valued at $327,766. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

