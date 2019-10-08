Comparing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & Prism Technologies Group (NASDAQ:PRZM)

Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Prism Technologies Group alerts:

69.2% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Prism Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Prism Technologies Group and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A -$12.78 million N/A N/A Zillow Group $1.33 billion 4.72 -$119.86 million N/A N/A

Prism Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Risk and Volatility

Prism Technologies Group has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Prism Technologies Group and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prism Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 2 5 3 0 2.10

Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $41.26, indicating a potential upside of 35.43%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Prism Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Prism Technologies Group and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -13.49% -5.12% -3.77%

Summary

Prism Technologies Group beats Zillow Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prism Technologies Group

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2015. Prism Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Prism Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prism Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.