Comparing Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) and CareView Communications (NYSE:CRVW)

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ubiquiti and CareView Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ubiquiti and CareView Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.16 billion 6.99 $322.69 million $4.74 24.94 CareView Communications $6.10 million 0.22 -$16.08 million N/A N/A

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than CareView Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and CareView Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 27.78% 206.17% 37.61% CareView Communications -219.44% N/A -152.08%

Volatility & Risk

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareView Communications has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. CareView Communications does not pay a dividend. Ubiquiti pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. 78.7% of Ubiquiti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats CareView Communications on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON platform to build high speed fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise WLAN; UniFi Video, a video surveillance system; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, Ubiquiti Inc. offers embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors and online retailers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CareView Communications Company Profile

CareView Communications, Inc. provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers SecureView module to monitor and record bedside activity in the patient's room; NurseView module to view monitored rooms from the nurse's station; PhysicianView module to view patients from any personal computer; Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails fall prevention modules; Fall Management Program to separately file, identify, and research the activity of patients; and timed rounding modules to help nursing staff monitor patients. It also provides Sitter Management Program to monitor patient rooms from nursing station or mobile device; BedView module to monitor the status and availability of facility beds remotely; delivery mechanism for patient education materials; FacilityView module that monitors and records activity in any area that the hospital would desire security cameras to be placed; monitoring system for nursing alerts and reminders; and ulcer management systems. In addition, the company offers CareView Connect, a communications device and mobile monitoring system used with handheld mobile devices; NICUView that provides a live continual feed from the neo-natal intensive care unit allowing parents, friends, or families to view the newborn and obtain clinical information from home; and broadcast systems to broadcast various educational, informational, and service communications to patients and guests. Further, it offers guest services packages, which include PatientView module that allows family members and friends to monitor and videoconference with them in their private rooms; NetView, which allows the patient access to the Internet; MovieView module that provides a selection of movies access to patient, family and/or friends; and BabyView module that allows mothers to view their newborn child. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

