COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays cut COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

CLPBY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.87. 33,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

