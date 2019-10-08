COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

CLGN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.19. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

