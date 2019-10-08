Collection House (ASX:CLH) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Collection House Limited (ASX:CLH) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$1.24 ($0.88) and last traded at A$1.24 ($0.88), approximately 126,679 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 153,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.23 ($0.87).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$1.21 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.25. The firm has a market cap of $173.42 million and a P/E ratio of 5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Collection House’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Leigh Berkley bought 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$48,749.22 ($34,573.91). Also, insider Anthony Rivas 244,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th.

Collection House Limited provides debt collection and receivables management services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Collection Services and Purchased Debt Ledgers segments. It offers debt collections services to clients in the Australasian financial services, insurance, public utility, credit, and government enterprise markets; and debt purchasing services for banking, finance, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

