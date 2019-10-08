Coats Group (LON:COA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $68.75

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.75 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 68.95 ($0.90), with a volume of 664859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.15 ($0.92).

COA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Coats Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 84.50 ($1.10).

Get Coats Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Coats Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

About Coats Group (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.