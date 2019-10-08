Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.95.

NET opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $22.08.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

