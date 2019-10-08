Cloudbric Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $897,231.00 and approximately $11,119.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00195538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.01025620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091963 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,494,954 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

