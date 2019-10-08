Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,868 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $27,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,799,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,213,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,009,000 after buying an additional 1,050,866 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,211,000 after buying an additional 600,053 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,512,000 after buying an additional 462,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,142,000 after buying an additional 314,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.89. 426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4117 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

