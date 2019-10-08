Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,139,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286,716 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,978,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 563.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,246,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,843 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 569,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,116,148. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

