Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $821,000 in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Oct 8th, 2019

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at $116,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at $631,000.

HEZU traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,827. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05.

