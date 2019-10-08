Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,157,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 31,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.70. 8,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,483. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.05. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.23 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

