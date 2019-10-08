Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,164 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 26,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 90,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 151,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 206,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 265,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,495,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.52.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

