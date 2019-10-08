Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,256 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.50. 199,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,018,698. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $125.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $304.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

