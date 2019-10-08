Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) & Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of Clearfield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Clearfield shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clearfield and Sonim Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sonim Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Clearfield currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.50%. Sonim Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 349.74%. Given Sonim Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than Clearfield.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clearfield and Sonim Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield $77.65 million 2.12 $4.27 million $0.32 37.63 Sonim Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than Sonim Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Clearfield and Sonim Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield 5.46% 6.43% 6.01% Sonim Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clearfield beats Sonim Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures. It also provides WaveSmart, which are optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and ODC outdoor active cabinet products. In addition, the company offers FieldShield, a fiber pathway and protection method for reducing the cost of broadband deployment; and YOURx platform that consists of hardened terminals, test access points, and various drop cable options for portions of the access network across various fiber drop cable media. Further, it provides CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures, including CraftSmart Fiber Protection Pedestals and CraftSmart Fiber Protection Vaults integrated solutions optimized to house FieldSmart products at the last mile access point of the network in above-grade or below-grade installations. Additionally, the company offers fiber and copper assemblies with an industry-standard or customer-specified configuration; and designs and manufactures custom solutions for in-the-box and network connectivity assemblies specific to that customer's product line. It provides its fiber to anywhere platform for various incumbent local exchange carriers, competitive local exchange carriers, and MSO/cable TV companies, as well as the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

