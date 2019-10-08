Civic (CVC) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.92 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Livecoin, GOPAX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $27.92 million and $2.15 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00194734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.01024605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030941 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091463 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Bittrex, Mercatox, Poloniex, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Upbit, Liqui, Vebitcoin, COSS, Huobi, Binance, Livecoin, OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX, Radar Relay and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

