Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.14, approximately 681,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 317,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Civeo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $201.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 4.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Civeo had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $122.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Civeo Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,351,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 156,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 12.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 367,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 148.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 44,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

