Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.14, approximately 681,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 317,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
Several research firms have issued reports on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Civeo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $201.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 4.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,351,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 156,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 12.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 367,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 148.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 44,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.
Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
