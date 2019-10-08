Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

NASDAQ:CZNC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,931. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $316.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 60.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.