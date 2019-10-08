China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of China Vanke Co. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 1,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of China Vanke from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58.

China Vanke Co, Ltd., a real-estate company, develops and sells properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops commodity housing properties; and commercial and office properties, as well as other ancillary facilities.

