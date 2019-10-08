Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 402 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.75. 43,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.01 and its 200 day moving average is $280.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.34 and a 12 month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.