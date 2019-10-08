Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,378 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

