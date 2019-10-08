Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17,275.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010,678 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 63.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,008 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,300,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,538 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,237 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.44. The stock had a trading volume of 61,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,337. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $95.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 408,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,813.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $3,696,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,990 shares of company stock worth $16,121,443. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. FIX began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.