Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,070 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 606.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 194.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,250.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 64,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.79. 216,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,730,279. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $55.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.