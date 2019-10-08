Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $29.21 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after buying an additional 508,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,326,000 after buying an additional 518,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,379,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,767,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,437,000 after buying an additional 211,017 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after buying an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $295.00. The company had a trading volume of 105,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,740. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $275.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.