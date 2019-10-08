Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $11.53 Million Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.57. 454,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,553. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $209.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,469 shares of company stock worth $3,114,720 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTN shares. Vertical Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

