Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 29,900 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 522.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

IEF stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $113.53. 58,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,234. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.60 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.24.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

