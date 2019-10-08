Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership recently formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. CEP will develop, own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal currently under construction in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel. CEP’s primary business objectives are to complete construction of the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and, thereafter, to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the initial quarterly distribution to the unitholders and, over time, to increase their quarterly cash distribution. “

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CQP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 131,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,795. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 162.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $202,000.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.