ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

CCXI traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 153,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $415.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.15. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.98.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 144.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 84,290 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 21.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

