Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce $594.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $588.91 million to $605.69 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $580.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.16 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAKE. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $163,658.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,101,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,867,000 after purchasing an additional 107,846 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.