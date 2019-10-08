Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) to post $678.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $675.10 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted sales of $585.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.43.

In related news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $162,819.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,467.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 159.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at about $975,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 123.6% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.