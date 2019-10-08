Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Given $4.67 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charah Solutions’ rating score has declined by 23% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $4.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Charah Solutions an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CHRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Charah Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. First Analysis decreased their price target on Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO Roger D. Shannon purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Also, CEO Scott Andrew Sewell purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $36,680.00. Insiders acquired a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $92,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 114,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHRA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,863. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.04.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

