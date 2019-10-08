ChainX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $376,528.00 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00019812 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $410,203.00 and $376,528.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00195277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.01024702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091855 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 251,691 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

