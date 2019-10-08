Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.13

Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CERV) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.13 and last traded at C$8.04, with a volume of 4714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC cut Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $126.62 million and a PE ratio of 6.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.04.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.