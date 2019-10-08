Cerebellum GP LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Cerebellum GP LLC cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 346,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,839,000 after acquiring an additional 151,607 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $967,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,726. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $96.99 and a one year high of $143.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.87.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

