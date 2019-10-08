Cerebellum GP LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 166,881 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 2.5% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 249,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 105,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,702,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L Kevin Cox bought 105,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $994,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

